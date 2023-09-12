MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up about 1.0% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.22% of MSCI worth $97,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after buying an additional 890,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MSCI by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 467,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in MSCI by 1,373.2% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,289,000 after buying an additional 318,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $9.40 on Tuesday, reaching $526.76. 119,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,263. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $526.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.49. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.00 and a 1-year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.