Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Sold by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 313,976 shares during the period. Napco Security Technologies comprises approximately 3.1% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 0.79% of Napco Security Technologies worth $10,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. William Blair lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NSSC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 34,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $41.25.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.70 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 29.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

