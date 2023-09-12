Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,595 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.31% of Natera worth $19,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Natera from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Natera Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Natera stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $54.54. 64,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,551. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.11. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average is $52.05.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. Natera had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The business had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $276,871.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,910,389.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $276,871.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 509,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,910,389.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $132,542.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,938,335.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,053 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

