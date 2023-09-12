National Bank Financial Trims Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Target Price to C$53.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s previous close.

ENB has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.87.

ENB traded up C$0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$46.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,716,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.07. The company has a market cap of C$93.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$44.86 and a 12 month high of C$56.37.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of C$10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.9373385 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

