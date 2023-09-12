Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 14,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 25,362 shares.The stock last traded at $64.71 and had previously closed at $64.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.28. The stock has a market cap of $827.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.26 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 57.57%.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Resource Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Natural Resource Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

