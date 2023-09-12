Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CDTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.67.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

CDTX opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 67.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cidara Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,337.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

