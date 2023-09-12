Netcapital (NCPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 14th.

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Netcapital had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 34.80%. The business had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter.

Get Netcapital alerts:

Netcapital Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ NCPL traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. 26,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,309. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. Netcapital has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netcapital

About Netcapital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Netcapital stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Netcapital Inc. ( NASDAQ:NCPL Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.37% of Netcapital at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netcapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcapital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.