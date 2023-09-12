Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 34,640 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Netflix worth $240,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $441.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,946,118. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $433.31 and its 200 day moving average is $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $195.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,877 shares of company stock valued at $54,326,139. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.91.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

