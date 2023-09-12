New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of NMFC stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,761. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $95.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $954,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on New Mountain Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

