New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.58

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.58 and last traded at $58.96, with a volume of 283496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EDU

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.69.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $860.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.96 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.