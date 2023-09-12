NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 on September 29th

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.685 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 100.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.6%.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE NREF opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 501.62 and a quick ratio of 501.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.14 million, a PE ratio of 588.33 and a beta of 1.69. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $21.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Read Our Latest Report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 68.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.