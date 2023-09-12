Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 2.3% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $30,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,431,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,708,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.40.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $422.06. The stock had a trading volume of 78,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,915. The company has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $440.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $416.71 and a 1 year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

