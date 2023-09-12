NorthWestern Co. (NWE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

NorthWestern has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. NorthWestern has a dividend payout ratio of 71.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NorthWestern to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.5%.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern Price Performance

Shares of NWE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.02. 41,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,999. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.81. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NorthWestern ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million. Research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWE. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NorthWestern

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,506,000 after purchasing an additional 74,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,602,000 after buying an additional 291,066 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,267,000 after buying an additional 1,690,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,167,000 after buying an additional 46,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,637,000 after acquiring an additional 660,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.