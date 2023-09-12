Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 47.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,632 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.
Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.52. The company had a trading volume of 132,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.67. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The firm has a market cap of $213.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54.
Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
