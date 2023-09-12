Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Raised to $151.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Shares of NUE opened at $163.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.11 and its 200-day moving average is $156.10. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $102.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Nucor’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 18.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 26.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Nucor by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

