Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) PT Raised to $35.00 at HC Wainwright

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.66) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $449.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.36% and a negative net margin of 258.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 121,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

