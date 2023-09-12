Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 169.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises about 0.2% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 2,781.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTR. TD Securities decreased their price target on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.79.

Nutrien stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,301. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $93.18.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.78%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

