Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NVG)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE NVG traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $10.94. 473,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,714. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $13.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,116,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after acquiring an additional 550,607 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 22.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,057,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after buying an additional 194,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,022,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after buying an additional 89,346 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 46.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 541,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 171,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.