Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of NUW stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 19,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,336. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 69,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,820,000 after buying an additional 51,615 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

