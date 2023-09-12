Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. 517,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,626. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $11.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $39,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

