Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NAC)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NAC traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. 110,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,391. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

