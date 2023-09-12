Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NXC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. 3,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,140. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. 12.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

