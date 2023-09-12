Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:JQC opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $5.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JQC. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

