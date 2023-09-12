Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE JGH remained flat at $11.47 on Tuesday. 7,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,756. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JGH. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 21.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $207,000.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.