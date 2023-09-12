Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOM remained flat at $9.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $12.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.75% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

