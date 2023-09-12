Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JMM)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of JMM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.79. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,592. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $6.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter worth $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter worth $166,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

