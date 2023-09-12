Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NMCO traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 92,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,695. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,326,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,910,000 after purchasing an additional 99,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $3,849,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

