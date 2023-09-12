Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NMI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.11. 168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,516. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,760 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.