Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QQQX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.10. 36,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,346. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
