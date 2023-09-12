Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.10. 36,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,346. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQX. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 243,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

