Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. 73,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,993. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 75.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

