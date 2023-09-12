Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRK remained flat at $9.76 on Tuesday. 63,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,386. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $11.26.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $159,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.