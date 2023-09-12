Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NXN traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. 401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,420. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97.

Get Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 25.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.