Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JPC traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 173,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,346. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $8.13.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPC. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

