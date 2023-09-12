Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JRI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.02. 17,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,223. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.41. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $13.36.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.