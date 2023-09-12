Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

NYSE NXP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.10. 676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,623. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $14.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 15.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

