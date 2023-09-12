Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:SPXX)

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.294 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SPXX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.15. 9,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,026. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 38.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 145.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 83,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.