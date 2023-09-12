Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $14.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 32,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,143. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $17.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

