Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $14.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 32,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,143. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $17.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.