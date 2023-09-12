Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.01

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 687336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.26.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $639.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 51.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $195.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at $1,219,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 550,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at $6,196,000. 21.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

