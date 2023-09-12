OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on October 31st

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
OFS Credit has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 198.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 198.2%.
OFS Credit Trading Up 0.9 %
OCCI traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $8.13. 175,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,820. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Credit
About OFS Credit
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OFS Credit
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.