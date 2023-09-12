OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on October 31st

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

OFS Credit has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 198.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 198.2%.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Trading Up 0.9 %

OCCI traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $8.13. 175,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,820. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Credit

About OFS Credit

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OFS Credit by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OFS Credit by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OFS Credit by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in OFS Credit by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in OFS Credit by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.