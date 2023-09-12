Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 110.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,489 shares during the period. Okta accounts for about 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Okta worth $85,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 69.4% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,228. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.32.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

