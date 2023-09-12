Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,136 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3,737.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,975,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,890 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,851,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,565,000 after acquiring an additional 820,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,111,000 after acquiring an additional 683,810 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMC. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.33. 14,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,369. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.22. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

