OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OCX. Benchmark reduced their price objective on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.31.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OncoCyte

OncoCyte Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ OCX opened at $3.32 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.53. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in OncoCyte by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter.

About OncoCyte

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.