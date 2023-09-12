OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Sold by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC reduced its stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 536,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,465 shares during the period. OptimizeRx comprises about 2.2% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $7,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OPRX. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 153.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 469,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 284,152 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 294.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 317,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 237,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 821.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 231,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 206,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 349.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 143,417 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 1,369.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 133,358 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 31,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,110. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.00. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $22.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPRX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

About OptimizeRx

(Free Report)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

