Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $126.71, but opened at $112.08. Oracle shares last traded at $111.27, with a volume of 13,708,484 shares trading hands.

ORCL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2,692.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 139,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 134,389 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,196,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

