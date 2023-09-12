Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OFIX. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Orthofix Medical Stock Down 24.8 %

OFIX stock traded down $4.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.01. 2,392,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,577. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $514.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.85. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.69. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 19.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,404,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 55.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,006,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $100,615,000 after buying an additional 2,144,154 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $34,232,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,836,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,565,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,229,000 after acquiring an additional 690,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

