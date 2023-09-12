Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Orthofix Medical Stock Down 18.5 %

OFIX stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.18. 1,035,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,363. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81. The company has a market cap of $557.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $23.19.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.69. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 19.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,404,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,006,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $100,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,154 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,232,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,836,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,565,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,229,000 after purchasing an additional 690,819 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

