Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 0.9 %

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a market cap of $6.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.48. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.99.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Free Report ) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

