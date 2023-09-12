Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.2 %
OXLCN stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
