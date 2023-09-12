Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

OXLCN stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

