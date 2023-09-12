Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ OXLCP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Free Report) by 8,500.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

