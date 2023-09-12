Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS) vs. Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Head to Head Analysis

Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Free Report) and Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and Mondelez International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -$300,000.00 ($0.08) -136.88 Mondelez International $34.13 billion 2.84 $2.72 billion $3.02 23.63

Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than Oxus Acquisition. Oxus Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mondelez International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oxus Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mondelez International has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

28.3% of Oxus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Mondelez International shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Oxus Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Mondelez International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and Mondelez International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -0.33% Mondelez International 12.13% 15.49% 6.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Oxus Acquisition and Mondelez International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Mondelez International 0 4 11 0 2.73

Mondelez International has a consensus target price of $77.39, suggesting a potential upside of 8.43%. Given Mondelez International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mondelez International is more favorable than Oxus Acquisition.

Summary

Mondelez International beats Oxus Acquisition on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxus Acquisition

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on targets in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions. Oxus Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's brand portfolio includes Oreo, Ritz, LU, CLIF Bar, and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka, and Toblerone chocolate. It serves supermarket chains, wholesalers, supercenters, club stores, mass merchandisers, distributors, convenience stores, gasoline stations, drug stores, value stores, and other retail food outlets through direct store delivery, company-owned and satellite warehouses, third party distributors, and other facilities, as well as through independent sales offices and agents. The company was formerly known as Kraft Foods Inc. and changed its name to Mondelez International, Inc. in October 2012. Mondelez International, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

